Get ready for more scorching weather!

For the rest of your Sunday, hot, but not as bad as what’s ahead. Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s and low 90s, but with dew points dropping, feels-like temperatures will only be a couple of degrees hotter. It’ll be bright as well, and that’ll certainly make it feel even hotter.

The real heat begins Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but with dew points jumping back into the 70s, that’ll feel like the upper 90s and near 100 degrees. That’s dangerous for anyone who has to work outside in the heat. Skies will be partly sunny, and there’s a chance for some afternoon and evening isolated showers and storms.

Tuesday will be a couple of degrees hotter. Again, we’ll be partly sunny with a chance for some isolated PM showers and storms.

Wednesday may feel even hotter. While actual high temperatures will be similar to Monday and Tuesday, the ever-climbing humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

We will see more numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday.

Thankfully, the extreme heat and humidity break for Thursday.