September Doing September Things

September is the month of change, going from summer to fall. And we’re seeing that just this week. After a summer like Sunday (and not bad today), fall like weather will settle in Tuesday-Thursday of this week. And guess what? Summer is back for the weekend as we surge into the 80s! Tonight we’ll have clear skies and calm winds and temperatures will cool off to the 50s for most. But this is actually the warmest night this week. For the rest of the week most of us will wake up into the 40s!

Tomorrow will be the start of the true fall-like air this week as highs stay in the 60s with a brisk northeast wind adding a little extra chill to the air. Keep the fleece and flannel ready, you’ll need it for most of this week.

While it feels like fall, technically it’s still summer. Fall begins in just a week though! We’ll be welcoming it in next Monday the 23rd.

A little further from home, we’re watching Hurricane Humberto, a Category 1 storm that poses no threat to the US mainland. Those in Bermuda are watching it closely, but for us we’re only talking a few days of rough surf, large swells, and rip currents by the end of the week and weekend.