Setting Records

More sunshine than expected today and that sunshine did its job! Highs today were in the low 70s for many – and the spring fever will continue tomorrow. The graphic at the top of this blog post shows the new record high temps for this day. Also, it’s worth noting that today was only the THIRD TIME on record that Boston has made it to 70° or above in the month of February! How ’bout them apples?

Now, if you’re located on the Cape or islands, you may be thinking, “uh… spring fever? Not so much.” Unfortunately, pesky fog has been persistent for you today – and it will continue to hang around tonight through tomorrow morning across the South Coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am for reduced visibility.

Also, while a SW wind means milder air for most of us – when that air travels over ocean water that’s 40°, it won’t be as warm once it gets to locations surrounded by water. Sorry to those of you who are stuck with the cooler 50s and fog. We’ll get you an extra beach day ordered up this summer.

For most of us though, tomorrow is another record-breaker. Current record high for Boston 2/21 is 63° (1906) and for Worcster is 59° (1930). Provided there’s no sneaky cloud cover that tries to come in and skunk the forecast… (I’m a worrier… let me worry)… then we’ll smash those records tomorrow with a high around 70° again for Boston.

I know there are many out there (I see your tweets and read your emails) that just really want February to feel like February. For those of you that are wanting winter back, it’s not far from home. We’ll be back to “normal” by Thursday, and it may be a bit of a shock to the system. From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon we’ll drop some 30 degrees… and there’s even some showers and flakes in the forecast for Thursday. I don’t anticipate anything more than light snow accumulation – mainly on grassy surfaces. After two days of 70°, the roads/pavement will be just too warm to support snow.

It’s a bit of an unsettled weekend ahead with a few chances for more showers. Looks likely we’ll get some wet weather through the day on Sunday. We’ll continue to keep you posted. For now, if these balmy temps are your thing, soak it up and enjoy! – Breezy