Several Inches Added to Seasonal Snow Totals

It is Feb 18th and Boston’s seasonal snow is up to 8.2″. The seasonal average total is 43.9″….I don’t think we’re going to make it. We are far behind on snow!

We did add a few inches to our seasonal totals today with snow that started late Monday night and continued through the day Monday.

Most of us woke up to 2-5″ on the ground. Snow accumulated mainly between 12 AM-8 AM Monday.

After 9 AM we had a short break from the snow showers in most spots, until the next round moved in around noon.

From that round of showers, most of us got an extra .3-.7″. Above are storm totals across the area, rounded to the nearest inch.

Boston-Logan officially recorded 3.4″. The highest amounts were concentrated south of the Pike and just north of the Cape.

We have the chance to add another coating to 3″ Wednesday night, before a changeover to sleet/ice/freezing rain.

Start time looks to be 9 PM Wednesday night for Worcester County and 10-11 PM for Boston. Snow turns to sleet by 3 AM.

There will be slick spots during the Thursday morning, especially north and west of Boston.

The wintry mix is out of here by mid-day Thursday, and we might even see clear skies by the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday has on and off showers and mild highs in the mid 40s.