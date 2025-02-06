One quick-hitting storm is on its way out after bringing some slushy wet snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Snow as expected was minimal with this one. A juicier storm will bring more snow this weekend.

Tonight, overnight lows fall into the 20s. We’ll watch for areas to freeze again with temperatures falling. Out the door temperatures will be near 30 tomorrow morning. It’ll be a breezy start and feel colder in the 20s.

From there, temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s. It will be windy with gusts 30-40 mph possible. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, and there’s a chance for a snow shower or two.

Saturday is dry. Then our next storm moves in Saturday night close to midnight. This storm has colder air so it will bring us more snow. Mixing could occur south around the Islands cutting down on those totals. Most of the snow falls overnight into the early morning hours Sunday. There may be some lingering showers midday/early afternoon.

Here’s the snow map!

That’s not all. Another storm moves in Tuesday evening into Wednesday. We get a short break then we’re back in the snow Thursday.

-Melanie Black