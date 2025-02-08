Our weekend is off to a nice and quiet start! Snow moves in tonight and continues to accumulate through tomorrow morning. Snow showers taper off mid/late morning with flurries still possible Sunday afternoon. That’s the gist of our weekend. Let’s get to the details!

Today is dry and great to run errands or get outside. Our cold start will lead to a chilly day in the low/mid 30s. Luckily, the gusty wind from yesterday is gone. Light wind prevails today. We’ll also see increasing cloud cover.

Our storm will come together from the snow showers near the Great Lakes and mixed precipitation around the Mid Atlantic. That moisture will reach the cold air locked in place across New England bringing us snow.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 7:00 tonight through 1pm tomorrow for much of southern New England. Snow will be heavy at times and lead to difficult travel. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Cape Cod and the Islands where travel could still get slippery. Travel disruption will be the biggest impact with this storm. The worst travel will be overnight through tomorrow morning. Past 8 am, conditions should steadily improve.

Snow showers approach the region around 8-9 pm. The snow shield will continue to move west to the coast by 10/11 pm. Temperatures support all snow at this point. Snow will come down a decent pace with 1″/hour snow rates definitely possible through the early morning hours. Also during the early morning hours, some mixing will occur for the Islands. That will cut into snow totals there. Temperatures stay colder north and west, where a light and fluffy snow will easily accumulate. A steady snow continues through about 7-8am. After that, snow tapers off from west to east. There will still be some snow showers in the morning, and flurries are still possible for the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the latest snow map. Most of the accumulation will occur overnight through 7-8 am Sunday.

This storm could end Boston’s 6″ snowstorm drought that’s been going for 1000+ days. If we pick up more than 5.2″ of snow at Logan, it would be the biggest storm since the 2021-2022 season. Although the seasons sandwiched in between weren’t spectacular snow producers.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s dry to start the week. Temperatures stay chilly to cold, so there won’t be a lot of opportunity for melting. We’ll watch the track trends for a system Tuesday night into Wednesday to bring snow. It’s trending south but could bring snow for some of us. There’s a better shot of wintry weather on Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black