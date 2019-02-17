Several Inches of Snow Tonight through Monday

Snow starts after midnight tonight and will continue through mid-day Monday.

There will be steady snow from 1 AM tonight through 9 AM Monday.

Boston and Worcester will likely see 3-4″ of snow, Fitchburg about 2-3″, and parts of SE Mass between 4-6″.

Southern New Hampshire will be in the 1-2″ range.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the areas in pink until 4 PM Monday. This is the area that is foretasted to get the most snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through Monday afternoon for the areas in purple.

Expect slick roads on Monday morning, with heavy snow possible between 2 AM-8 AM.

Snow starts between midnight and 1 AM in Worcester County and between 1-2 AM in Bedford, Boston, and Beverly.

Expect steady snow from 1 AM tonight through about 9 AM Monday. This is when we will see most of the accumulation in our area.

Scattered snow showers will continue through the afternoon with a few flurries by the evening.

It clears up overnight and we wake up to temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday.

The best time to clear sidewalks and driveways will be late Monday afternoon.