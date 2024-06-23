Severe weather is in the forecast Sunday as a cold front is expected to make its way across Southern New England.

An enhanced risk for severe storms (level 3/5) is in place for parts of MA, NH, and VT, while a slight risk (level 2/5) is in place for most of the area.

All severe threats are in play, including strong wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes, especially for those in the enhanced risk area.

Storms will develop mid to late afternoon Sunday, and continue into the evening, moving from west to east.

They are expected to reach Boston between 7-10pm, and could still pack a punch for the metro.

Stay tuned for the latest from the 7Weather team as the storms develop on Sunday.