After having fantastic weather Saturday, a storm system looks to produce 2 rounds of storms on Sunday as heat and humidity return.

Sunday morning a warm front will push through the area, with the first round of showers and storms.

Although these storms are less likely to be severe, they may produce heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding. The main area of concern would be the Cape and Islands for this round of storms.

The second round arrives several hours later, well into the afternoon starting from west to east.

These storms are more likely to be strong to severe with potentially damaging wind gusts and hail.

Not everyone will see severe storms or even storms at all tomorrow, but make sure to check in for the latest forecast from the 7Weather team if you plan on being outside at all tomorrow.