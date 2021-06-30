A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10PM for most of Massachusetts (the Cape and the Islands are not included) with the main threats being damaging gusts, frequent lightning, and downpours leading to flooding.

However, the big story the last few days has been the extreme heat. It was officially a heat wave for Boston with a high temperature of 100° observed at 2:20PM this afternoon. This is the first time we’ve hit the triple digits for Boston since July 22nd, 2011.

A Heat Advisory remains in place until 7PM.

A cold front is swinging into southern New England clashing with the heat and humidity, creating strong to severe thunderstorms. It will be a broken line of storms that swing in through the evening commute. You’ll need to be weather aware from 4PM to 9PM.

A few lingering showers are possible after 9PM, but they should be weaker than the earlier storms.

Tomorrow, highs stretch into the 80s with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible, otherwise mostly cloudy.

For the holiday weekend, it turns cooler with highs on Friday and Saturday in the 60s, around 70 for the Fourth of July.

We also have shower chances but we’re not tracking washouts for your holiday weekend plans. A few showers are possible Friday, a spot shower Saturday, and a few showers on the 4th.

The 80s return Tuesday with the 90s making a comeback on Tuesday, but that should quickly move out as a front swings in with a chance for thunderstorms late.