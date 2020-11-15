Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Tonight

7Weather- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southern New England until 2 AM tonight. A line of rain moving in around 9-10 PM could produce storms that have damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

It’s not something we typically see in November, but yes, thunderstorms are possible tonight. A line of heavy rain and gusty winds starts to push into Worcester County and southern New Hampshire around 9 PM. That line quickly moves east, and makes it to Boston between 10:30-11 PM. It will be southeast Massachusetts around midnight, and then moves out of the area by 1-2 AM.

Thunderstorms are capable of bringing down very gusty winds from up near the clouds, down to the surface. For this reason, the Storm Prediction has put us under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM.

Gusts between 45-55 mph, which we likely see tonight could lead to broken tree branches, which then leads to isolated to scattered power outages.

It is still windy on Monday, but we’re not worried about damaging wind gusts. Gusts will be up to 35 mph.

Tuesday is mainly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. It will be COLD on Wednesday! Highs only make into the mid 30s, but with the wind, it will feel like the 20s.