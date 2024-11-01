Friday was record warm for both Boston and Worcester! Boston reached 79 degrees, breaking the previous record of 77 degrees in 1974. Worcester hit 76 degrees, breaking the previous record of 73 degrees set in 2003. But a big change is coming this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, lows will drop way down into the low 40s. Afternoon highs won’t make it out of the 50s. Skies will be dry and partly sunny.

Sunday will be a similar, yet even cooler, day. Morning lows will be downright cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s.

There’s another big change coming this weekend: the time change! Daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m., pushing our sunset to 4:34 p.m.

Monday during the day it looks dry, but we are expecting some nighttime showers to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday and highs will still be cooler in the low 50s after a morning spent near 30 degrees. That rain won’t be enough to make a real dent in our drought.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 60s, pushing the 70 degree mark. Wednesday, partly sunny and breezy yet even warmer in the low 70s. While we could maybe pick up a spot shower Wednesday or Thursday, the long-term trend suggests we stay on the dry side of things.

Thursday, partly sunny, that low chance for a spot shower and warm still in the mid 60s. We don’t cool back down until Friday with highs in the upper 50s and a sun/cloud mix.