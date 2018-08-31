Short Heat Relief

After a week in the 90s and humidity making it feel like the triple digits, the cooler and drier air today was a welcomed sight. Highs today stayed in the lower 70s with dew points in the 50s. But as we head into the unofficial end to summer, Labor Day, it will feel more like the dog days of summer. The Labor Day weekend will bring a little something for everyone, starting with cool and comfy conditions and heating up to near 90 with humidity by Monday afternoon.

It’s no imagination that this summer has been a hot one. With adding four, 90 degree days to our tally last week, we’re up to 20 for 2018 as a whole. This is rivaling the 2016 year of 22. But as we head into September, we have the potential to add as many as three more days to the tally. So, we could add up more 90 degree days than we did in the hot summer of 2016.

As August comes to a close, so does meteorological summer. Looking back at the months of June, July, and August… it was hot. As of midnight this morning, we’re sitting in fourth place for hottest summers in Boston. By tomorrow morning, we’ll add in today’s high and low which will let us know where we fall as a final rank. With third and fifth place just a tenth or two of a degree away, we do have the potential to slide up or down depending on the high and low of the day… stay tuned tomorrow for that.

As summer winds down, Hurricane season is heating up. So far this year, the Atlantic Ocean has been fairly quiet (a different story in the Pacific). We are watching what is now “Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” off the coast of Africa which is expected to strengthen into a Category One hurricane by Monday morning, giving us Hurricane Florence. However, the good news is the forecast also keeps this as a “fish storm”, out over the ocean, and posing no threat to the US mainland. But it is a nice reminder that we are getting into the peak of Hurricane season.

– Meteorologist Josh Wurster

