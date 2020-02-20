Short-Live Cold Shot… Nice Winter Weekend Ahead

Much chillier air is back in place on this Thursday morning as temperatures kick off the day in the teens and 20s. We’ll warm to the upper 20s to mid 30s this afternoon as early sunshine gives way to partly to mostly cloudy skies at times around midday.

Skies clear out tonight and winter’s chill settles in with lows in the single digits and teens.

Despite tomorrow afternoon running 8-10 degrees below average, the cold air is short-lived as we flip to a milder pattern and warming trend through the weekend. We’ll also hold onto sunshine through the weekend with some high clouds filtering that sun Saturday and full sunshine Sunday. Great ski weekend up north is ahead of us. Also, some nice playground weather for kiddos too, especially by Sunday.