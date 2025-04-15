Scattered showers today, mainly this afternoon, fired along a cold front that will bring a brisk day back to the forecast tomorrow. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky for your Wednesday with temperatures topping out near 50°. That’s below normal, plus add the cloud cover and a west wind that will gust to 35 mph at times, it will be a brisk day.

The wind will be a theme of the forecast moving forward, staying windy or breezy through Saturday. Tomorrow it’s a cold wind, dropping our temperatures, but that cool down is short-lived as it turns into a warm wind the rest of the week, sending our temperatures soaring heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb day by day all the way through Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy but it won’t slow our temperatures down. We’ll climb well into the 70s, maybe getting close to 80°. There’s a small chance of a spot shower Friday evening and during the day Saturday, but it’s only like a 20 or 30% chance. Most of the day will be dry, just mostly cloudy.

And we’re still watching that weekend forecast closely. Some minor tweaks from yesterday’s blog, but nothing of significance. Basically we’ve bumped Easter temperatures up a touch and brought Marathon temperatures down just a touch. The Monday forecast will feature increasing clouds through the day with a few showers that come in late in the day. The Marathon and all of its daytime festivities should be dry with showers holding off near dark and then continuing overnight into Tuesday.