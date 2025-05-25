Good morning! We woke up to some sunshine. Clouds will continue to fill in as we’re seeing now. There’s an isolated shower chance today, especially this afternoon and evening. Any rainfall amounts stay light. It’s a bit breezy out there this morning. We’ll keep a breeze out of the northwest this afternoon. Highs will be in the low/mid 60s.

Tonight, temperatures will cool off to the upper 40s. There’s still a chance for an isolated shower, but also clouds will decrease. Tomorrow morning we’ll start out with some sunshine. We’ll see some clouds build through the day. There’s a chance for an afternoon and evening shower. Highs will be closer to normal in the upper 60s inland. There will be an onshore breeze in the afternoon. That will keep temperatures cooler on the coast near 60 to low 60s.

We get more sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures stay mild through the rest of the week, but we turn more unsettled especially by Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black