Shower Chance Next Couple of Days, Rain/Wind for Christmas

7Weather- It’s not the best chance, but there could be a few showers the next couple of days. Wednesday, and most of Christmas Eve are dry, and then rain moves in for Christmas Day.

Expect slick spots/black ice for the Monday morning commute. Any of the precipitation that fell Sunday afternoon that remains on roadways/sidewalks will make for slippery conditions tonight and into Monday morning.

There could be a few showers on the Cape in the morning, otherwise it is cloudy and chilly. Highs reach into the mid and upper 30s.

Another heads up! A weak system moving by Tuesday morning could produce snow showers throughout the morning commute. Just a quick coating is expected, but that’s enough to cause trouble on the roads. Take it slow if snow showers develops during your drive. Temperatures will be in near 30º in the morning and then we make it into the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon.

There won’t be much slow melting through mid-week, but it looks like we warm up for Christmas Eve. Rain moves in Thursday night, and it looks to stick around into Christmas Day. We likely hit highs Christmas morning, and then temperatures drop off throughout the day. We’ll be watching for the potential of damging wind gusts.