We’re heading into the weekend, and the weather looks decent for at least half of it! Saturday is our drier day. There will be scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures both days will be in the 70s, so not as warm as some of us felt inland today.

An upper-level low off to our northwest will stay nearby through the weekend. That will allow us to keep a chance for an isolated PM shower tomorrow. Sunday a surface low and cold front bring scattered showers.

Saturday starts off mainly clear with temperatures in the 50s and lower dew points. Partly cloudy skies will build by the afternoon. Below is a look at FutureCast. Raindrops will be few and far between in the afternoon. A west wind will be breezy and keep any sea breezes from developing. That will push the warmth in the 70s all the way to the coast.

Sunday is wetter for a period of the day. Rain showers move west to east in the morning and linger into early afternoon for most of us. Showers are slowest to clear on Cape Cod and the Islands. There will still be an isolated shower chance later in the day. High temperatures will once again range in the 70s.

It’s a busy weekend in Boston! Whether you’re headed to Fenway, the Pride Parade or TD Garden, we have you covered with the forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black