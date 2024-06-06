We’ve had a lot of clouds and a warm and muggy feel today. Most of the rainfall was for the southern edge of New England. For us, that was for the South Coast, Cape and Islands. Towns in Rhode Island picked up a bulk of the rainfall over 2″ for some.

We’ll keep the slight chances for rain into the weekend. With the daily 20-30% chance there will also be plenty of dry time.

A warm front brought the showers today. A cold front will slide across New England tonight into tomorrow. Ahead of that there’s still a chance for a shower or storm this evening. Any showers will end overnight. We’ll wake up tomorrow with low clouds and mild temperatures in the 60s.

A west wind will help to clear out some of the clouds, and we’ll see some sun again!

An upper-level low will dominant our weather setup through early next week. That will keep a daily chance for showers in the forecast.

Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll see more clouds bubble up. Our best chance for a shower will be from 3-8:00 pm.

Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer near 80/low 80s. The wind will turn more southwesterly and keep temperatures in the 70s for the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands.

And to wrap up the blog… Go Celtics!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black