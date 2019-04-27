Shower Chances This Weekend, But Not a Washout

After heavy rain and strong thunderstorms rolled through late last night, just a few light showers remained earlier this morning.

Most spots will see drier and breezy conditions through this evening, with just a spotty shower possible along and south of the Pike by mid-afternoon. Today is another cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Some peeks of sunshine likely into the afternoon, too.

The forecast for Fenway looks much drier compared to last night’s game (which had to be postponed due to heavy rain & lightning). This afternoon’s game will be cool and breezy, though.

Tonight, skies gradually clear with lows slipping back into the upper 30s for central MA & southern NH, low 40s closer to the coast.

Sunday features a brighter start than our Saturday, but more clouds fill in quickly through the late morning, followed by the scattered rain showers by midday. Scattered showers are expected through the afternoon and evening, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday looks to be the pick of the week- with high temperatures in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Cool and cloudy Tuesday with another round of rain. Wednesday looks dry under mostly cloudy skies before the end of the week brings more showers to southern New England. All of these showers are certainly helping make southern New England a much greener place.

Over the course of this month, we’ve already reached over 5.5″ of rain in Boston, nearly 2.5″ above normal…the spring season so far is also nearly an inch above average…with more rain in the forecast.