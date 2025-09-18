Scattered showers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms, overnight dropped locally 0.50-0.75″ for a few towns and cities, although many of us picked up significantly less. In fact near and west of 495, drops were few and far between.

Early morning rain showers taper off for most of eastern Mass by 8-9am as sunshine starts to break out from northwest to southeast. The earliest sun arrives near 495 with the last locations to see it near the coast, especially southeast Mass, where it may take until early afternoon for the clouds to break. Temps jump quickly once the sun gets going with highs in the lo 80s inland, near 70-75 along the coast.

It’ll be warm again Friday with highs in the mid 70s to 80, warmest south of the Pike.

Temps fade fast Friday night and by Saturday morning, lows reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite a lot of sunshine, highs hold in the 60s Saturday afternoon. That’ll set the stage for another chilly overnight, but also a beautiful looking Sunday. Great from the tailgates to the end of the Pats game at Gillette.