The day started with bright skies, but clouds gradually move in throughout the day. We’ll hit highs early today around lunch time in the low and mid 70s. A front moving through the area allows a northeast wind to kick in, dropping temperatures into the 60s for the second half of the afternoon.

Patriots Game:

Tailgating: Lots of clouds, upper 60s

First Half: Patchy drizzle and temperatures in the low and mid 60s

Second Half: Steady, light showers likely and temperatures in the low 60s

It is a soggy start to the week with on and off showers all day. Expect a wet morning and afternoon commute. It’s the type of day where you’ll want to take all the rain gear with you. It is cool with highs only reaching into the low 60s.

Steady rain is around Monday night into early Tuesday morning. There will be light showers in the morning, and patchy drizzle throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday. It is another day where you’ll want to take the umbrella with you. Temperatures are cool in the low and mid 60s.

We likely get 1.50″-2.50″ of rain from Sunday night to Tuesday.

We finally start to dry out Tuesday night. The wet weather ends Wednesday but there will still be lots of clouds around with cool highs in the mid and upper 60s. Thursday and Friday are looking great with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.