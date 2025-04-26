It’s a wet start to the weekend! It will rain most of today. Drier tomorrow, but still a chance for shower later in the day.

It’s a mild rain today. It’ll be breezy and feel a bit muggy too. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s/near 60 and we’ll make it into the low/mid 60s this afternoon. A gusty breeze will help to keep temperatures in the 50s on the South Coast, Cape and Islands.

Low pressure is centered near Lake Ontario this morning. We’re in the warm sector and there’s still a lot of moisture that needs to come through ahead of the cold front.

Here’s future forecast. The steadiest to heaviest rain will be the morning. Showers become more scattered this afternoon. At times, I think there will be enough of a lull that you can get outside without the rain drops. A second round of wet weather comes through with the cold front this evening. Downpours, gusty wind and thunder are possible as it slides west to east across southern New England.

There’s a chance for thunder and lightning with the cold front’s passage this evening.

Most of the rainfall accumulation will be today. Amounts will be anywhere from about .50″ – 1″ or more.

Tomorrow, some of us could see some sun to start. The low is still hanging out near the Gulf of Maine so it will continue to wrap in the cloud cover and some energy to touch off a few showers. The best chance for showers would be the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures start out in the low/mid 40s and end in the mid/upper 50s tomorrow. A chilly northwest wind will be gusty, gusting above 30 to near 40 mph at times.

So where’s the sunshine? It’s back in full force on Monday!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black