Showers And Downpours Moving In

7Weather- On and off showers and downpours move in this evening, and stick around through mid-day Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

Rain has arrived in New England, after a very hot weekend. Downpours are likely between 8 PM this evening through midnight. After that, we are looking at scattered showers overnight.

Temperatures drop into the 60s, very close to our dew points, so we likely see patchy fog form overnight.

TUESDAY:

Some heavy rain could redevelop Tuesday morning. Expect periods of rain for the Tuesday morning commute. The downpours move out mid-day, and then we’re left with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler, between 67-74º, and it will be breezy.

Most towns see 1-2″ of rain from Monday evening – Tuesday afternoon. There could be an isolated pocket of 3″, depending on where the downpours land.

WEDNESDAY:

A lingering shower is possible on the Cape very early on Wednesday, the rest of the area is dry. The day starts mostly cloudy, and then skies gradually clear mid-day.

Humidity is low and highs are in the upper 70s.