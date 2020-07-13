Showers and Storms Are Back

After a mainly dry weekend, we’ll start to track scattered showers and storms again today. This morning, a few passing brief downpours are possible as scattered mid morning showers zip out of CT and RI, and into Massachusetts. They’ll be hit or miss, with about 30% of us catching a morning shower, with the lowest chance across northern Mass and southern New Hampshire. This afternoon, the highest risk of strong thunderstorms will line up from northern RI to Boston, points north and west. The main risk with these storms will be localized torrential rain and cloud to ground lightning. About 60% of us pick up some rain this afternoon, with the lowest chance across Southeast Mass. A few storms will produce strong winds, so we’ll watch to see if an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm produces damaging wind gusts.

Tomorrow, scattered showers and storms roll through late morning, into the afternoon. Temps near 80 by late morning, then back track to near 70 mid to late afternoon as winds shift to the northeast. That onshore breeze prevails Wednesday and Thursday, producing a cooler pattern with highs in the 70s. Aside from a spot shower Wednesday morning, those two days look dry.