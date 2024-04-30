Loud noises! Mother Nature with the early wake-up call for many of us as some predawn showers and storms dropped localized downpours on the rooftop, while thunder shook the house, and lightning lit the sky. The stormy start to the day will tend to subside as showers and storms taper off by mid morning for many (by 8am). While there may be another passing shower/storm late this morning across northern Mass/NH, more hours today turn out to be dry vs. wet, especially this afternoon. Temps today struggle to climb, holding in the low to mid 50s near the coast and north of the Pike, 55-60 south of the Pike.

Another round of showers/storm rumble through this evening, mainly after 8pm.

While a few lingering showers hang around into early tomorrow morning, much of Wednesday turns out to be dry. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cool, but not a lot of rain falls through the day.





