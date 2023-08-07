Let’s take a moment to reminisce on the beautiful weather we had this weekend. Have the umbrella with you today. Showers will be around this morning into early afternoon. Storms move in overnight into tomorrow morning. There could be a couple afternoon storms tomorrow as well. Wednesday looks more comfortable!

A warm front will lift those showers across our region today. Ahead of a cold front, storms are rolling across the Ohio Valley this morning. Severe weather is expected across the Mid-Atlantic today. As that reaches us, there’s a risk for isolated severe storms tomorrow morning.

Here’s a look at rain chances today and into tomorrow.

Stay weather aware overnight and into tomorrow morning. There’s a risk for isolated severe storms. Any storms could produce downpours that lead to localized flooding of roads during the morning commute.

Wednesday will be more comfortable with less humidity and more sun. Highs stay warm this week in the 80s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black