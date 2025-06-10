Onshore winds prevailed overnight and as low level moisture stayed high, low clouds, drizzle and areas of fog were easy to form. This morning, we start off with that gloomy look as temps run in the mid 50s to near 60 early. While patchy drizzle sticks with us through the morning commute, it’ll take until after the commute for the heavier showers/storms to kick in.



The highest rain chance runs through in the 10am to 3pm time frame with showers and storms producing localized downpours. For the evening commute and through the evening, there will be a few isolated showers leftover, but the bulk of the wet weather will be behind us.

Tomorrow and Thursday look great with temps back in the 80s with some sunshine.

Cooler weather settles in to start the weekend with more scattered showers Saturday.