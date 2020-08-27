Showers and Storms Today… Laura Update

Hurricane Laura made landfall this morning with max winds sustained at 150mph, tied as the strongest hurricane to hit the state. The 1856 The Last Island hurricane also had winds of 150mph. Lake Charles, LA reported frequent gusts over 100mph with peak gusts to 137mph downtown.

Locally, showers and storms move in today with many of us on the cooler side of a warm front. Where the warm front is, and just to it’s south, the chance for severe thunderstorms is elevated as the atmosphere is primed for rotating thunderstorms that produce large hail, damaging gusts and even isolated tornadoes.

You can see where the warm air is later today on the forecast model map below. Southern RI, CT and areas to the west will have the highest chance of breaking out into the warm and humid air, which will coincide with the enhanced risk of severe storms this afternoon.

Tomorrow looks good, with highs in the 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms are widespread Saturday afternoon and evening here again as tropical moisture from Laura will enhance the chance of downpours across the area.