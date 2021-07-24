Rain starts to move into the area between 5-7 AM Sunday morning. The steady showers are around until 10-11AM, and then after that it’s just spotty showers for the rest of the day. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 60s, and then we eventually make it into the mid and upper 70s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. There will be an occasional gust to 30 mph.

Most of the area will see light showers, so most of us get around 0.20″-0.30″ of rain. If you get under a downpour, you’ll see closer to 0.50″ of rain.

Monday will have a stalled front over the Cape & the Island, so we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm in the mid and upper 80s, and it will feel a tad bit humid.

Tuesday will have mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s inland. It looks like a sea breeze kicks in early in the afternoon, keeping the coast cooler. An isolated storm is possible late in the afternoon.

This 7-day is all we have left of July. A few storms are possible Wednesday and highs are in the upper 70s. Thursday has increasing clouds and a few evening storms. It looks like the month ends dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.