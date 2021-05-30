The wet weather finally ends tomorrow, and then Tuesday is warm and sunny.

Monday morning will still have scattered showers and temperatures will be in the low 60s on the Cape, and in the low 50s everywhere else. There could be lingering, spotty showers around lunch time and it is cool in the mid 50s. It looks like we could start to see some clearing as early as 4-6 PM, allowing temperatures to jump into the low 60s. From tonight- Monday morning we will see an additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! The morning has sunshine and it is mild in the low 60s. Expect bright skies for lunch time with warm temperatures in the low and mid 70. The rest of the day is dry and sunny. Highs will be between 75-80º.

Wednesday is also a fantastic day with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 80º. The Cape will be cooler with highs closer to 70º. Thursday and Friday don’t look like washouts, and it will be warm in the mid and upper 70s. Thursday looks to have a few showers very early in the morning, and then again late in the afternoon. Friday will also have on and off showers here and there, and it is breezy.