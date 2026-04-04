Happy Saturday! Today started nicer but wow did the temperature drop this afternoon. While we will rebound a bit for Easter Sunday, we are unfortunately tracking some chances for rain.

Right off the bat Sunday morning we’ve got rain chances. The earlier in the morning, the more isolated they are. However, they’re still present most of the day.

The rain will be most widespread from the late morning all the way into the evening. Isolated shower chances linger into the late evening. While a lot of it will be light, expect some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Talking temperatures, we’ll get down to the upper 30s early in the morning but we’ll rise to the low 40s by the time most of us are awake. In the afternoon we’ll top off in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a bit of a breeze at times, too, so if you’re trying to get out and about I suggest a raincoat.

Monday will be better! While we’ll be cold in the mid 30s in the morning, we’ll reach the low 50s in the afternoon with some partial sun. The breeze will return, though, especially in the afternoon. That’ll make it feel slightly cooler.

Heads up for Tuesday! There may be a few rain or snow showers around in the morning during the commute. In the afternoon, as temperatures warm from the 30s into the 40s, there could be more isolated rain showers.

Wednesday morning will be frigid! Buckle up: we’ll start the day in the 20s. The good news is we’ll have sunny skies so we’ll reach near 50 degrees in the afternoon. But still…that’s a cold start. Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with morning lows near 30 degrees and afternoon highs into the upper 50s. It’ll be breezy again.

Friday looks gorgeous! A sun/cloud mix with highs into the upper 60s. Next weekend looks good so far. Stay tuned!