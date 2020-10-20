Showers For Some, Mild Week Ahead

After a perfect weather day Monday, we start off with more clouds this morning and even a few showers rolling through for parts of Southern New England. The highest risk for showers today is south of the Mass Pike, especially across Southeast Mass, where a few embedded downpours/rumbles of thunder will produce locally over 0.25″ of rain for some towns. North of the Pike, rain chances are limited.

Temps warm today into the mid 60s to near 70. Overall, it’ll be a mild week with highs running in the 60s to lower 70s. Although it’ll chill off a bit Friday, especially at the coast.

While tomorrow starts clouds with areas of drizzle, the afternoon will be mild with partial sun. More sun is in store Thursday – Saturday with just an isolated shower showing up Sunday.