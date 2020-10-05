Showers For Some

After a beauty of a weekend weather-wise across the area, we start today off with some showers across Southeast Mass. While a spot shower or a few sprinkles are possible from the North Shore to Boston and nearby towns, most of the rain will fall along and South of Route 44 in Southeast Mass. Not that it’s a drought buster, but 0.25″ will fall for some.

This afternoon dries out for all with highs in the lower 60s.

It’s milder tomorrow, 65-70, with just a spot sprinkle or brief passing shower. Wednesday is warmer, in the low 70s with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. It’ll be winder too, out ahead of a cold front. That cold front comes through Wednesday night with a few showers and behind it, a gusty wind and cooler temps settle in on Thursday.

In the tropics, tropical storm Delta formed this morning and unfortunately, will likely pose a problem for the Gulf Coast later this week as a hurricane. As of now, moisture from it looks like it’ll stay south of us next weekend, but worth keeping an eye on.