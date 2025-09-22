While today is the first day of fall, it won’t exactly be feeling like it this week in Massachusetts. Temperatures will be mild, humidity will be so high it’ll feel like the middle of summer, and we have some much-needed rain chances.

Tuesday will begin dry and mild. Lows will only dip down to the 50s with very warm summer-like highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be sky high making it feel even warmer. Chances for showers and thunderstorms roll in for the late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Spotty showers are expected to continue overnight and into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday will still be just as humid, but not quite as warm with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday features more chances for rain with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. It’ll still feel pretty muggy.

We’re not quite yet done there, which is overall a good thing because we’ve been pretty dry recently. Friday, we have more chances for a few more spotty showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, highs will be warm in the mid 70s, and humidity is going to be tropical-like.

The weather turns drier for the weekend. Saturday, at the very most we’ll see a spot shower. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday we’ll get partial sun with warm highs in the upper 70s. We cool down slightly Monday to the low 70s with a sun/cloud mix.

Stay tuned!