7Weather- There could be a few sprinkles around today, and spotty showers around the evening commute, but the better chance of showers is tonight.

There will be lots of clouds around today with highs in the low and mid 80s. It continues to feel comfortable and it will be breezy at times.

Expect showers and even a couple of storms tonight. It does look like these showers/storms will be hit and miss where some towns don’t get much rain.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds gradually clear throughout the morning and the afternoon is mainly sunny. Humidity will be falling throughout the day and highs reach into the low 80s.

Thursday will feel comfy and temperatures are in the low 80s. Humidity increases again on Friday and there will be a few showers around, but it’s not a washout. Saturday and Sunday both have low humidity, mainly sunny skies and highs near 80º.