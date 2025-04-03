Overnight rain moved offshore early this morning, but in it’s wake, we’ll still contend with patchy drizzle through the morning commute. Temps slowly rise into the low to mid 50s by lunch, then jump into the low to mid 60s by dinner time. Another round of showers is likely around midday, but then move offshore mid to late afternoon. Winds kick in out of the southwest and become gusty this afternoon too.

A cold front with showers along it will slide through late tonight night/predawn tomorrow morning. The wet weather pushes offshore tomorrow morning with morning clouds yielding to partial sunshine by midday. Some milder air still lingers through the afternoon as temps likely move well into the 60s. Great for the Sox home opener!

Rain and chillier air return Saturday afternoon as highs are stuck in the 40s. 60s are back with scattered showers on Sunday.