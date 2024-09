After a nice day today, showers return to the forecast Monday evening as a trough passes through New England.

Although Monday starts dry and sunny, late in the day a few showers will develop in New York and move into the area by the evening.

This is part of a reinforcement of cooler and drier air, so expect a few more cool mornings ahead.

By Wednesday a pattern change arrives, with a few unseasonably warm days by the end of the week.