Showers Move In This Afternoon, Sun Returns Tomorrow

We started off our Sunday under plentiful sunshine, but now the clouds have rolled in ahead of the rain showers to our west.

The rain is expected to slide in by midday for central MA, filling in through the early afternoon, especially along and south of the Pike.

Heading to today’s Red Sox Game? Be sure to wear your rain jacket. The beginning of the game will likely be dry with misty showers by mid-game. Temperatures today are expected to climb into the low to mid 50s.

For this evening, showers will be sticking around through at least dinner time, with some steady rain closest to the South Coast and the Cape.

Rainfall totals between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch expected across the region, with higher amounts farther south. The showers (and the clouds) quickly exit as early as 11PM tonight, ushering in much cooler temperatures overnight.

It will be a chilly start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s for central MA, low 40s closer to the coast, but temperatures warm into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Monday is the pick of the week in terms of dry conditions and seasonable temperatures near 60°. The rest of the week features clouds and/or rain chances and slightly cooler conditions.

Showers still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but should be clearing the region just in time for next weekend. Next Saturday, we start off with clouds and maybe a lingering shower for the coast, but those should be out of here by midday and high temperatures reach into the low 60s.