Showers Moving Out, Glimpses of Sun Friday

The intensity of the rain from earlier has since weakened to misty showers. A good soaking rainfall across the region, with quite a few locations receiving over an inch of rainfall in 24-hours. The misty showers depart this evening, with just a few showers lingering around Fenway for first pitch.

It will be a damp and chilly evening for any of your outdoor plans, but at least we are tracking drier conditions into the start of the weekend. Friday starts off cloudy, but we will see glimpses of sunshine by the afternoon, allowing for temperatures to warm back up into the 70s, a welcome change from today’s unseasonably chilly afternoon.

A few showers are possible, but these will be spotty. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs into the low 80s. Scattered shower chances return for Father’s Day, but at the moment, it does not look like a complete washout.

The next work week brings clouds and a chance for showers Monday afternoon and Wednesday, but at least temperatures look to remain above average.