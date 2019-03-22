Showers of Rain and Snow

A soggy start to this Friday won’t get all that much better as we go through the day as scattered showers and drizzle linger. Temps hover in the upper 30s in the Worcester Hills (where snow occasionally mixes in) to low to mid 40s along the coast. Although the rain is not as consistent this afternoon as it will be this morning, we’ll still have some scattered shower to contend with. Additionally, minor coastal flooding is possible near the 1pm high tide along the east facing shores.

As colder air wraps around on the back end of this storm, the wind picks up tonight and temps drop enough to support snow showers. The bulk of them will be from Midnight to 6am, and any burst of snow will be capable of producing a slushy coating. 1000′ or higher in elevation in the Worcester Hills, an inch or two is possible, with much higher totals across the Berkshires and Green Mountains.

By tomorrow afternoon, we dry out. Winds will gust 40-45mph, but with some returning breaks of sun and temps in the mid to upper 40s, it’ll be an ok start to the weekend. Sunday is definitely the pick of the weekend though… 50s to near 60, sunshine and a bit of a breeze.

I hope everyone has a good weekend!

