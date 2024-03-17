A cold front is expected to slide through tomorrow morning, with a few showers and some wind.

Early Sunday morning, showers develop into western Mass and then head east towards the Boston Area.

Rain could start as early as 5am near Worcester, and last through 10am along the coast.

Into the afternoon, there is less rain in the forecast, but there may still be an isolated shower or two after the front passes.

Temperatures may also jump into the 50s midday, only to drop mid afternoon as winds pick up, driving cold air into the area.