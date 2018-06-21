Showers On The Way For the Weekend

We officially rang in the summer season earlier this morning at 6:07am. The longest day of the year, with 15 hours and 17 minutes of daylight, the sun setting at 8:25pm, and it certainly felt like summer with high temperatures into the 80s for most spots earlier this afternoon, however, in true summer-like fashion, a few showers popped up in northeastern MA, cooling temperatures slightly. Not only a few showers, we also had an onshore wind develop by the afternoon, cooling temperatures into the 70s by mid-afternoon along the immediate coastline.

A dome of high pressure keeps us quiet for our Friday with high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s, very seasonable for this time of the year. The weekend features rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Since we start off with clouds and showers Saturday, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s for most locations, but by Sunday, temperatures will rebound back into the 80s.

Out of the two weekend days, Sunday features a few more breaks in the showers, but the humidity will be back with us, allowing a better chance for a few rumbles of thunder by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s high temperature likely into the low to mid 80s. Monday will be slightly cooler with a few lingering showers. Highs only into the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday features more sunshine and highs into the 80s. Wednesday will likely be the warmest out of the 7-day forecast with highs into the mid 80s.