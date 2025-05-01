It was another beautiful and dry day across southern New England! Mild inland and cooler at the coast. Tomorrow our pattern changes as rain chances increase and stay in the forecast daily through next week.

Overnight, a warm front will bring more clouds and showers. Showers should push offshore by 8 am, but we’ll still have a lot of clouds with the chance for a spot shower in the morning. With a southerly breeze and clouds, overnight temperatures stay in the upper 40s/low 50s.

We should get some clearing through the early afternoon. That along with the south/southwesterly wind will boost temperatures into the upper 70s inland.

There’s a chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm in the evening. The best chance is north and west of the city.

A frontal boundary will remain nearby this weekend continuing the chance for showers and storms. Storm Prediction Center highlights our region for the risk for isolated severe storms on Saturday. We’re in a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather. Any storms could produce strong to potentially damaging wind.

A few showers are still around on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and there will be less wind.

A cutoff low will dominate our weather pattern next week, so we stay unsettled likely through Wednesday morning.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black