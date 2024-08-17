After a reasonably nice day today, a slow-moving weather system looks to bring showers back to the forecast.

Overnight tonight, clouds will build in once again, and some of those clouds may produce a light shower or two early Sunday.

By the afternoon, clouds should break up a bit, but may linger a little longer than Saturday. The isolated shower threat remains throughout the day, but will push west of the Boston area by afternoon.

Into Monday, the center of the storm system will be nearby, producing scattered showers and storms for most of the area.

Once the storm system is in, the wildfire smoke will disperse, but will remain in the area until Monday afternoon.

Although New England won’t see direct impacts from Hurricane Ernesto, it will churn up the ocean, leading to potentially dangerous rip currents again Sunday.