Showers are back in the forecast overnight as a cold front heads into New England.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will remain very mild, but rain will also accompany the mild weather.

Showers will start to develop as early as 3am in Worcester County, making it to the Boston area between 5-8am.

Rain will continue until about noontime, then the front will pass through, allowing us to dry out for the afternoon.

Although temperatures will drop behind the front, it will take a while before it’s actually chilly.

With another system on the heels of Monday’s, temperatures will remain relatively mild before dropping off at the end of the week.