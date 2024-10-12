After a sunny and mild fall day Saturday, cool air and showers are in the forecast Sunday as a weather system moves in.

Although Sunday starts dry for most of the area, showers could start moving in as early as 8am for some, with most of the area seeing showers by noon.

Showers will become increasingly more widespread through Sunday evening and into Monday morning, before becoming more scattered on Monday.

Temperatures will also be much lower than Saturday, with highs only in the 50s and 40s.

If you’re headed to the Pats game, tailgating should be mostly dry, but there may be some showers that pass by during the game.