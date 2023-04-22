After a dry but gloomy start to the weekend, we turn the gloom up a notch Sunday, with a slow-moving cold front expected to move through the area.

Showers will start in Worcester around 4am, with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible.

Rain will arrive in the Boston area mid-morning, with some embedded heavier showers and occasional thunder.

The front starts to pull out of the area late afternoon, but not without leaving behind some much-needed rain across the area.

Behind the front, the upcoming week looks cool and unsettled, with highs expected in the 50s all week.