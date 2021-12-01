We kicked off the first day of December and the first day of meteorological winter right on the mark for seasonable temperatures.

Now tomorrow, we’ll see highs stretch into the 50s however, this warm-up comes with unsettled weather.

That unsettled weather kicks off later tonight (around 2am). With colder air in place especially for the higher elevations, that precipitation will likely see some changeover to snow before daybreak, before flipping back over to rain. If you are planning to be out on the roads early Thursday morning, just watch for slick spots.

We see a lull in the showers by midday tomorrow before more scattered showers slide in for Thursday late afternoon / evening.

The showers clear out around 7pm tomorrow evening, followed by a gradual clearing of the skies. The wind picks up out of the northwest into Friday and temperatures will fall through the day, with highs in the 40s in the morning before slipping into the 30s through the afternoon.

Factoring in the winds, wind chills will dip into the lower 30s by the afternoon and into the 20s and teens by Friday evening.

Saturday brings a chance for a passing snow shower as another low dips into southern New England.

Get ready for another rollercoaster of temperatures through the second half of the 7-day. We go from the upper 30s Sunday to the upper 50s Monday, back to the 30s to around 40 Tuesday and Wednesday.