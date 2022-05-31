Talk about a temperature shock today! Temperatures this morning felt like summer and the humidity had the air feeling a little heavy. But in the matter of minutes temperatures crashed from the 80s to the 60s in just a matter of minutes! These were the highs for today, which for many of us happened around 8am.

Look at how fast the temperatures plummeted today for Boston, Fitchburg, and Worcester:

The cooler temperatures will stick around for tomorrow too and we’ll have some scattered showers as well. It won’t rain the entire day but we’ll have on and off showers for much of your Wednesday, so be sure to pack that umbrella.